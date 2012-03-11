With New Tool, Visual.ly Wants To Replace PowerPoint With Infographics

“Before PowerPoint, you had to go find a designer to create a custom presentation,” says Stew Langille. “Even though everyone hates PowerPoint now, it was really helpful when it first came out.”

Now Langille’s startup, Visual.ly, is attempting to do for infographics what Microsoft did for presentations. Today, the company launched a new platform to allow virtually anyone to create data visualizations. By tapping into data APIs–from Facebook Insights, Twitter, Data.gov, and so forth–Visual.ly enables users to plug predetermined datasets into premade designs, offering a stable of templates and themes that will continue to grow thanks to the startup’s in-house team and community of roughly 4,000 freelance designers.

“We hear a huge influx of people saying, ‘How can I get someone to help me create an infographic or a dashboard or an interactive visualization?'” Langille says. “People can’t afford it: It’s $5,000 to $7,000 for a graphic, and prices are going up. But now, if you want data-viz, you don’t have to start by wondering, ‘Where am I going to get the data? And where can I find a designer?'”

The startup, which has raised $2 million in VC funding to date, unveiled the self-service platform at SXSW today. With just a few clicks, users can choose a theme, select a dataset from a drop-down menu, and create an infographic with little or no effort. For example, plug in a Twitter hashtag or Facebook account, and you can watch Visual.ly spit out various metrics represented visually–basic statistics about growth, location, demographics, engagement, and so on. “If I’m a marketing manager, and want to go present [this data] to my boss, all I have to do is authenticate [with Facebook or Twitter],” Langille says. “I don’t have to do anything. I don’t have to find a designer. If I don’t like a theme, I can just swap it out in one click.”

Currently, Visual.ly offers a small range of what Langille calls “WordPress-like themes,” and a short list of datasets. But the startup imagines adding more templates as time goes on, and more datasets to import, such as Gallup polls or Pew reports. (The startup used to accept user-uploaded data from Microsoft Excel, but it became too difficult to import such data in any uniform way.)

A snippet from one of Visual.ly’s templates

The service is free, though Visual.ly does offer premium accounts. The startup imagines brands, ad agencies, and publishers will be interested in taking advantage of the platform, and connecting with the community of designers who contribute to the site. In turn, Visual.ly expects designers will want to contribute free themes to the public in hope of catching the attention of potential premium clients. “If you want something totally new, we’re servicing that too,” Langille says. “We will be charging for the premium accounts, so if someone wants a premium theme, they pay the designer for that, and then we collect a small percentage.”

The company is already working with The Economist to service its infographics; additionally, it envisions brands such as Louis Vuitton or Virgin will want to create sponsored themes for public consumption.