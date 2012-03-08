A Clever Lantern Whose Light Changes When It’s Standing Or Hanging

I’ve heard lamps called ugly, but no one’s ever said that about a tulip. Tulips never clash with a couch or make a room look dated. Maybe lamps could learn a few things from tulips.

The Tulip Lantern ($150), by Snow Peak, has figured this out already. It’s an LED-based light, switching modes between lamp and lantern–depending on your particular qualifications* of luminary device nomenclature–for indoor-outdoor use.

A flexible neck sprouts from the base, and the bulb is surrounded by a series of mirrors on hinges. So then the bulb is upright, the mirrors fall open, creating a wide field of ambient light. When the bulb is upside down, the “petals” collapse, thus turning it into a spotlight.

The result is a one-size-fits-all light that can snake around your shoulder to read a book, or dangle from a tent roof to give the feeling of hearth and home. Just make sure to pack spare batteries. This tulip isn’t fitted with a rechargeable core, and it promises to last anywhere from 8-300 hours (a tough range to gauge!), depending on how bright you like your light.

* To clarify, a lantern is typically defined as a light enclosed in glass or plastic. But that tulip bloom resembles a sconce more than any enclosure. Of course, if it is a sconce, then maybe the proper term for the Tulip “lantern” is really a “light fixture.”

