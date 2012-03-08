“Flying Carpet” Doubles As A Lounge Chair

Take a magic carpet, freeze it in mid-flight, then plunk it down in your living room, and you’ve got Nani Marquina ‘s Flying Carpet : a quixotic little rug and lounge chair rolled into one.

Here’s how the manufacturer describes it:

Something more than a simple rug, Flying Carpet means life at floor level, a plain and relaxing topography, a domestic oasis. Its design makes it a comfortable and playful three-dimensional space to sit down, stretch out and relax, both at home and in public areas.

The carpet is made by draping hand-loomed New Zealand wool over gray felt-covered wedges that have just enough give to emulate the comfort of a padded chair. In this way, the Flying Carpet tackles a common domestic problem: People love to park themselves on the floor at home to read or watch TV or whatever. But you can’t do it for very long or your back will suffer. Here, thanks to the built-in back supports, you can lounge around on the carpet all you want pain-free. Maybe this thing really is magic.

Flying Carpet can be ordered through The Future Perfect.

[Images courtesy of Nani Marquina]