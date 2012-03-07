3 Things Every Company Can Do To Stay Off Customers’ Sh*t Lists

My sister-in-law maintains a list on her smartphone of companies she vows never to patronize again. She calls it her “shit list.” It includes big national brands and small local companies, and spans restaurants, hotels, Internet providers, airlines, retailers–practically any business with a service component. And she’s not alone. Practically everyone has a shit list of some sort, whether mental or recorded, and the incidents that get companies onto these lists have one thing in common: They’re nearly always preventable.

Research shows that replacing a dissatisfied customer costs six to seven times as much as retaining a satisfied one, yet many companies have elaborate justifications for continuing to irritate their customers in defiance of economic logic. Instead of taking advantage of the potential for increased profit by keeping customers happy, they maintain a “leaky bucket” approach, spending endlessly to replace those that leave.

The shit list isn’t going away. In fact, consumer expectations are making it easier to land there than ever. We’ve come to expect all of our in-store shopping to be as intuitive as the Apple Store, our information searches to be as easy and relevant as Google, our customer service to be as responsive as Zappos, and our technology interactions to be as seamless as Zipcar. Part of this is because modern consumers interact with so many services in such rapid succession. If you’re traveling, you might pass through the hands of a dozen service providers in just a few hours, including airline, airport, rental car company, Yelp, restaurant, hotel, credit-card company, and Facebook. This proximity prompts continual comparison.

The rise of startups and the freemium model–by which basic services are offered for free–is also pushing expectations. New entrants into the service marketplace, encouraged by the plummeting cost of starting a business (especially online), are exposing customers to more options at little or no cost, raising the bar for every service within a category. If a major player is getting part of their service experience wrong, you can virtually guarantee that a smaller one will come along to fix it for them.

At the other end of the spectrum, large companies have gotten better at incorporating multiple services into a single platform. Expedia lets you book flights, hotels, cars, transfers, and entertainment from a single interface. Facebook can be used for everything from instant messaging and photo sharing to business promotion and event planning. But the consumer’s expectations of service quality are tied to the platform, not the service: If I buy a game or product through Facebook, I still expect the experience to feel like Facebook.

Services from different sectors increasingly compete in our minds.

We don’t typically compare our blender with our iPad, but we’re quite happy to compare our health care provider with a hotel chain. Services from different sectors increasingly compete in our minds: “My gym should offer a mileage program like an airline,” we think, or, “This airline should offer a personal progress app like my gym.” As we jump from one to another, the company that fails to reach this newly raised bar stands out, making good service design the crucial defense against the shit list.

Staying off of it doesn’t have to mean beating the world’s greatest service providers. But brands that earn loyalty and love through services tend to take the following approach: