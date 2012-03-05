Unpacking The Land Mines Of Race And Religion, To Create The Jeremy Lin Brand

The hype has faded into a murmur. But even though Linsanity now seems quaint, Jeremy Lin has proven himself quite nicely, thank you . The Knicks are winning again, and last night, he poured in 18 points and 10 assists. He’s averaging 15 and 6. Those would all be very good numbers for a seasoned, multi-millionaire pro.

The point is, Jeremy Lin is steadily proving that he really does belong in the pantheon of starting NBA point guards–a job that only 30 men in the world hold. He really is poised to become a star. So one big land mine remains live: How do you market a crossover player who touches on the nerves of race and religion as Jeremy Lin does?

Even Stevie Wonder knows that Lin is Asian.

In the last few weeks, Jeremy Lin’s agent, Robert Montgomery, has reportedly fielded over 1,000 sponsorship requests, from watchmakers to wireless phone companies. Finally, he announced that they’d settled on a tentative start, with an international deal with Volvo. Before that, his only sponsor was Nike. The marketing whizzes there signed him to a three-year deal back in 2010 when he entered the league. As to what motivated the shoe giant to invest so early in Lin, Nike spokesman Brian Strong will only say that its marketing executives were attracted to Lin from a “talent perspective.”

Huh? You mean race didn’t play any factor in signing an undrafted free agent from Harvard?

Nike either had a crystal ball, or they took a flier on a rookie with international marketing potential and the gamble just happened to pay off a few days before Lin was going to get cut by the New York Knicks. Regardless, Nike locked Lin in first. Now the hard part: telling Lin’s story in a way that weaves together Nike’s brand image with Lin’s many selling points. It’s not hard to advertise an underdog story–everyone likes that–but race and religion can be a bit trickier. Does Nike build a campaign around Lin’s race and look to reach a new basketball audience? Do they ignore his religion, one of the conversational topics a person is supposed to keep to himself?

“We won’t get into the specifics of exactly what is potentially to come with him, but I think we are really looking forward to ways to celebrate the inspiration that he has become to fans casual and core alike,” Strong says of how Nike might target its campaign. “People are motivated by that season-plus journey to get where he is now and we will continue to explore that.” This open-ended statement could mean practically anything including that Nike is still deciding what it will do, but it does hint that Nike looks at Lin as a crossover ambassador of the sort that basketball rarely has these days. So how do they handle race and religion without alienating a wider audience?

“Nike will know exactly how to do it because they have dealt with so many different types of athletes over the years,” says Jimmy Smith, the chairman of Amusement Park, a media branding company. “There is no better company in the world to promote you than Nike, not only to build their brand but to build your own brand.” Smith knows this better than most. He has worked at ad agencies Wieden + Kennedy and TBWA/Chiat/Day, where he created commercials for Nike and Gatorade. Whereas a number of marketing executives we spoke with dismissed Lin’s race as a factor in his branding, Smith says the smartest thing Nike, or any future sponsors, can do is not ignore that it is part of the package. As Smith points out, “Even Stevie Wonder knows that Lin is Asian.”