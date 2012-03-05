The Keys For Keeping Your Brand Relevant In The Post-Occupy Era

For many Americans, the world seems like a markedly different place than it was in 2008. They have experienced a global recession, sweeping changes in technology, and four seasons of Jersey Shore. In the context of all this change, what they want out of this life and what the American dream means for them has changed along with it.

Many of them no longer aspire for bigger and better things. Instead, the conversation has turned from having things to doing things. Suddenly, wealth, property, and an impressive career have become far less important than experiences, recognition, and impact. And with emerging services and technology, these dreams have become more attainable than ever.

So what does that mean for companies whose job it is to provide products and services that tap into our values and aspirations? How can your organization deliver the new American dream to the new American consumer?

Americans now value access over assets. They care about getting to their destination, not owning a car. Watching movies, not collecting DVDs. Looking great, not seeing clothes hanging in the closet. As material wealth loses its cachet, consumers will demand products that are less of a mantelpiece and more a portal to the right experience.

Service providers like Netflix, Zipcar, and Rent the Runway have already disrupted their industries by selling the experience without the ownership. Now, even companies with products to sell are starting to take big bets on this shift in consumer values.

Google, for example, took on the PC world by releasing the Chromebook in June 2011–the first “web-based computer” on the market. Stripped of many of the features that other companies compete on, the Chromebook is not so much a computer as it is a portal to the web. Instead of building in desktop applications, Google equips its computers with free wireless and 3G data, keeping users constantly connected. The jury’s still out on whether Google’s bet will pay off, but given consumers’ growing desire for convenient access, it’s likely that the market will only grow.

Whether your company has products on the shelves or a service to provide, think about how your product or service allows customers to get behind the velvet ropes of an experience they desire. If it can be replaced by a product or service that offers more access at a lower cost of ownership, soon enough it will be.