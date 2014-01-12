Facebook Bullies Artist Into Shuttering Satire Of FB Privacy Policy

Last Friday, German artist Tobias Leingruber launched a website, FBbureau.com, on which he proposed issuing unofficial Facebook ID cards, based on users’ profiles, that could one day replace driver’s licenses and passports. It was obvious satire–a way to comment on the astronomical amount of personal data that wafts around on Facebook.

Then three days ago, Facebook sent Leingruber a cease-and-desist letter, citing trademark violation. Leingruber complied and took the site down, after what he described as “a friendly conversation” with one of the company’s lawyers.

So is Facebook just being a bully? Who has the law on their side?

“I’m aware that this art project (which I’m also fully paying out of my own pocket) is definitely protected by freedom of art and freedom of speech,” Leingruber tells Co.Design in an email. “I’m also not selling unlicensed Facebook mugs or something. Still, my art work is conceptual, and I’d rather work on new ideas instead of talking to lawyers. I think the idea and my thoughts have been planted, and so I came to decide that I’m actually fine with taking the website offline.”

Facebook spokeswoman Johanna Peace declined to comment.

Leingruber thought he could circumvent accusations of trademark infringement by using “FB” on the site instead of “Facebook.” “I was very careful to avoid using their trademarks right from the beginning,” he says. “There was a Facebook logo on the picture that visualized the concept of the ID card though. The main problem was, I didn’t know that Facebook was even going after usage of the letters ‘FB’ as well now. I had those in the domain name and that’s why I decided to avoid too much law talk and just remove it.”

Though he’s quick to point out that another artist, Moritz Tolxdorff, developed a similar service where people can create their own Google+ ID cards, and Google hasn’t siced its lawyers on him. (Not yet, anyway.)