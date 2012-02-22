To Limit Their Eco Footprint, These Luxury Cabins Sit On Stilts

An absurdly mild winter hasn’t stopped us from fantasizing about sun-drenched retreats. And Endémico Resguardo Silvestre, a sleek eco reserve in Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe, could be the ideal spot for waiting out the season. Elevated on steel stilts, the 20 one-room cabins, designed by the Tijuana architectural studio Jorge Gracia , dot a craggy hillside overlooking a scenic 40-acre winery.

“Part of the philosophy of the project is to respect nature in every possible way,” the architects write. That may mean sacrificing a little space (each “EcoLoft” is a mere 200 square feet) if not basic comfort: The spare, ultramodern rooms have a private terrace and an outdoor clay fireplace. The main objective is to serve up a generous helping of nature along with a dollop of luxury–guests also have access to a dramatic pool and a restaurant supervised by the Culinary Arts School of Tijuana. A couple of nights here, and you may lulled into wondering, “What global warming?”

Doubles start at $200.

Photos by Luis Garcia.