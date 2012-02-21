Shakira Builds A Canopy Of “Trees” In A Blighted Colombian Suburb

It may look like a grove of trees snatched from a space-age video game, but it’s actually a canopy for kids playing on the court beneath. Designed by Giancarlo Mazzanti , the Bucky-esque structure was sponsored by the Barefoot Foundation , the philanthropic organization of the hip-shaking pop diva Shakira.

That’s right, Shakira’s responsible for this uplifting piece of architecture planted in Altos de Cazucá, a desperately poor suburb of Bogotá where about 40% of the population have been displaced by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Called Bosques de la Esperanza, the project is a cluster of dodecahedrons constructed from wire mesh and translucent green tiles and supported by tilted steel poles. During the day, the canopy filters the sun’s rays; at night, embedded lights illuminate the field. At all hours, it stands as a refuge from its bleak surroundings and a beacon for better times.