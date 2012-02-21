Co.Design And Porsche Bring You The $20,000 Next Design Challenge

Design competitions are a dime a dozen, so it’s hard to create something that stands out and piques the creative interest of talented designers. But we think we’ve done just that. Today, with great enthusiasm, we’re announcing the Porsche Next Design Challenge. The winner stands to get a very nice prize indeed: A one-year lease on a brand-new Porsche 911, or a cash-equivalent of $20,000. The challenge for you: Design an object smaller than a living room and bigger than a purse, which references three design elements taken from Porsche 911s of the past or present. (But not a car!)

Your work will be judged by two design luminaries: Dror Benshetrit, who has created products for everyone from Cappellini to Target, and Jens Martin Skibsted, founder of Biomega and the designer behind Puma’s superb line of city bikes. (The third judge will be yours truly.)

Far from being a purely speculative contest, we’ll be giving finalists and outstanding entries a spotlight on our site–highlighting their process and ingenuity, and hopefully giving them more visibility. Each finalist will receive $1,500. You’ll see these posts roll-out throughout the spring, in the run-up to the deadline.

To get your process started, we created a slideshow of famous Porsche designs. And if you want to find out more about the contest, you can click here.

The deadline for entries is April 6, 2012. We can’t wait to see what you come up with. Good luck!