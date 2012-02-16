A Light Installation Turns Chicago’s “Bean” Into A Gigantic Disco Ball

From now until the February 20, “Cloud Gate” (a.k.a. “The Bean”), Anish Kapoor’s iconic curving sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park, is the site of a trippy video and sound installation whose shifting geometric shapes and colors will transform its shiny surface into an interactive light show. The effect is not unlike a ’70s disco party set to percussive music.

For “Luminous Field,” the Chicago-based artists Sean Gallero and Petra Bachmaier, who collaborate under the moniker Luftwerk, mounted 10 projectors on truss towers to illuminate the space in and around Cloud Gate’s reflective vortex, forming what the designers describe as a “‘playground’ for people to follow and engage with light.”

“We like the combination of image and surface, and the surface can be a structure, an architectural space, or a material,” Bachmaier says. “What happens between those two is what really interests us.” This isn’t the first time Luftwerk has played off the built environment. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, they installed a dynamic light display highlighting the dialogue between the building’s organic form and its setting.

[Images: 3-5 Ken Ilio, 6-10 Pete Tsai, used with permission]