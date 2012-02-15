Wolff Olins Offers Branding Lessons For Would-Be Game Changers

For the last couple years, Wolff Olins has been globe trotting, talking to leaders at some of the world’s best companies and trying to learn exactly what separates the best from the merely good. Today, they’ve published their analysis of everything they learned, in a report called Game Changers . Recently, Co.Design sat down with Wolff Olins CEO Karl Heiselman to talk about exactly what they found and how it applies to businesses aiming to grow faster and do better.

The report revolves around some basic ideals pioneered by today’s high-growth companies, ranging from Apple to Amazon. No single business embodies them, but each one reveals a different tool that companies are using to carve out their own place among competitors. Let’s go over a few of the most interesting.

Ideally, every company should provide a service or product valuable enough that people willingly pay for it. But Heiselman argues that the bargain has changed, with the rise of social media and the constant dialogue with consumers it enables: It’s not enough that a product be well designed. It also has to be responsive: In the course of its lifespan, every new product or service has to change based on the way people actually use it, rather than how it was intended to be used.

You could put advertising out, or you could just start a new business.

In that sense, products aren’t finite and they might never actually be finished. In fact, the product is less important than an experience of dealing with a company. Companies are only valuable if they prove themselves useful, time and again. Viewed with that lens, most companies come up short. “What’s interesting is that, on the client side, it’s never anybody’s job to own the customer experience,” says Heiselman. “Some people think about pieces of it, but it’s nobody’s job to think about it in any kind of joined-up way.”

In figuring out how to create a company that’s more useful to its customers, Wolff Olins argues for involving customers more closely in the development process–that is, making it into an open-ended experiment. Likewise, they’re in favor of prototyping new business-models themselves.

Heiselman again offers his own experience as an example. Mercedes came to Wolff Olins, looking for help on creating new lines of business. Rather than focusing on the company’s brand assets as most branding firms would, Wolff Olins instead tried to tease out what the company was trying to become. In so doing, it became clear that Mercedes was trying to break free of being just a dad’s car, and become more appealing to kids and mothers.

Reaching them would ordinarily be a matter of marketing, but instead Wolff Olins helped them create new businesses that would speak to those demographics. First, they started a “Kinder Class” subscription service where a technician comes by to ensure your car is fitted properly with a car seat–even if that car isn’t a Mercedes. Eventually, that business will dovetail with a Mercedes-branded car seat.