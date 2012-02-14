For A Dutch Park Expansion, A Magical Star-Shaped Maze

Scheduled to begin in 2013, the new project will double the public park’s original size and be divided by a maze of tall hedges, each path of which will lead to a different amenity, such as a landscape balcony providing a view of a nature reserve, a boat pier, and a shed containing rubber boots for exploring the marshland. It all sounds like Alice in Wonderland, without the hallucinogens.

Standing in the star’s center, visitors can get an overview of the various options before choosing a path: “The design goes beyond the ideals of public cultivation and public health on which the nearby romantic park and the modernistic recreational landscape are based, and it gives the visitor maximum freedom to use the park however he wishes.”