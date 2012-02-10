Jay-Z’s New Alter Ego: Diva Designer For Rich Guys

Jay-Z was sitting on the edge of his impossibly large oak desk when he stressed the importance of flatware.

Forks need to be heavy, he told his small audience, which included Chris Sharples, the architect in charge of designing a block of luxury suites at Barclays Center that would bear the rap impresario’s imprint. Forks, Jay-Z said, need to have substance. A plastic fork? Please. Even stainless steel was out of the question.

The meeting, which was held last spring at Jay-Z’s offices in Manhattan, was Sharples’s introduction to him, and he said it was revealing: The team’s most glamorous part-owner wanted to be involved. “He’s a very confident individual,” said Sharples, a principal at SHoP Architects.

Last spring, when Sharples and his team first met with Jay-Z, they had him watch an animation that revealed some of the details of the building’s ongoing construction. Sharples recalled that Jay-Z got up from behind his desk, leaned toward the screen and, when it was over, sat quietly for several moments before he shared his vision for the suites—the ambience, the color, the experience.

Indeed, while Barclays Center will feature 100 suites in different parts of the arena (average annual lease: $267,000), The Vault was conceived as a collection of uber-suites, part club scene and part Kasbah, replete with a VIP entrance framed by a 15-foot sheer curtain. The first tenant? Jay-Z himself.