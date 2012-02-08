9 Zany Food Sculptures, From A Gummy Bearskin Rug To A Rice Krispies Stonehenge

Yesterday, we introduced you to Brock Davis’s vegetable recreations of historic explosions. The part-awesome, part-appalling photos are part of a bigger series in which Davis takes stuff you could find at any old grocery store–Twinkies, marshmallows, broccoli–and turns them into jokey food sculptures with names like Gummy Bearskin Rug (a flattened gummy bear) and Dark Side of the Doritos (the Pink Floyd album rendered in Doritos, which has to be every stoner’s fantasy). We’ve got the full set above.