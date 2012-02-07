Form Us With Love Shows Off New Furniture In Beautiful Exhibit

Furniture fairs are a necessary evil in the design industry. They’re how designers and manufacturers promote their work to the rest of the world. But there is something fundamentally ridiculous about the whole operation. The point is to get noticed. How do you do that when your armchair is packed into a hot, badly lit convention center alongside hundreds of other armchairs?

Here’s an idea: Display your wares in a beautifully crafted exhibit that owes more to the aesthetics of an art museum than a soul-sucking trade-show floor. That’s what Form Us With Love has done at this year’s Stockholm Furniture Fair. The young Swedish design studio partnered with the Swedish Museum of Architecture to exhibit its latest lamps and chairs and room dividers on sleek white platforms in a former military storehouse that looks out over the fairytale-like architecture of central Stockholm–far from the fair’s main expo hall, both in distance and (more importantly) in spirit.

Exhibition Form Us With Friends opened yesterday and runs through February 10.