Robot Now Printing Mini-Chairs And Tables From Melted Refrigerators

Dirk Vander Kooij has expanded his menu of robot-built furnishings made out of melted refrigerators, with a new miniature chair and a dining-room table.

The Dutch designer blew us away last year at the Graduation Show of the Design Academy Eindhoven, when he presented a disused industrial robot that’d been hacked to spew a hot stream of ground-up, recycled refrigerator bits in the shape of a chair. The robot was capable of spitting out 4,000 chairs a year, each customizable and totally functional. Here’s a nice distillation of the process:

Now, Vander Kooij has programmed the machine to print everything from rocking chairs to tables to children’s furniture. The pieces come in a variety of colors and cost between 480 euros (for the kid’s chair) and 940 euros (for the rocking chair). Check out Vander Kooij’s website (updated in English, yay!) for more info.

[Images courtesy of Dirk Vander Kooij]