Wanted: The Lava Lamp Of The 21st Century

Is it lazy to compare David Markus’s Ferrite sculptures to a lava lamp? I can’t help it. It’s a strange substance held suspended in a tube. Except, instead of brightly colored blobs gently floating up and down, we get quivering black metal that forms into almost demonic shapes. Instead of something to stare at, you get something to play with. All in all, it feels very of-this-decade.

“I was originally introduced to ferrofluid as a kid in school to show off how lines of flux emanate from magnets,” says Markus. “I thought it was such a cool material that I wanted to revisit it.”

Markus is an industrial designer and Ferrite is something of a departure from his normal work, which tends to be more traditionally functional. “This is the first consumer product I’m developing, so it was extremely important to me that the design mirrors my own preferences and aesthetic,” he says. “In all my work I strive to design no-compromise products, and while this is often an impossible task, the desire to meet that goal drives me to create the best product I possibly can.”

Given that his Kickstarter project is already funded, the public seems convinced.