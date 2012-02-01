Emily Oberman, The Branding Force Behind Jimmy Fallon, SNL, And Orbitz, Is Pentagram’s Newest Partner

Oberman, 49, is the first new partner since Pentagram hired Eddie Opara in 2010. A native New Yorker, she specializes in savvy, humor-infused design treatments that span all cultural corners and mediums. She has done logos for “Saturday Night Live,” “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” and “30 Rock”; web design for “This American Life”; identity work for Andre Balázs hotels; graphics for JoJo, Spice Market, and several other Jean-Georges restaurants; soup-to-nuts branding and content strategizing for Lucky magazine; and a music video for the Talking Heads. In short, her hand has touched everything from the media we soak up to the places where we eat and sleep.

“Many of the Pentagram partners are formalists or create visual analogies based on logic and form,” says Pentagram partner Paula Scher, who has been friends with Oberman for years. “Emily’s best work is rooted in the understanding of contemporary cultural. She taps into the feelings of today’s audiences with work that is funny, emotional, knowing, and sometimes even appropriately acerbic.”

Oberman also has a penchant for advertising–she has worked on campaigns for everyone from Air America to Benetton–making her an obvious addition to the Pentagram family, Scher says: “So much of her best work is promotional, an area that is lacking in our portfolio.”

Pentagram partner Michael Bierut agrees. “She can move effortlessly from identity and print to motion graphics and advertising, some disciplines that have long interested us but which have been underrepresented here,” he says, adding: “And she is just a joy to be around.”

Born in Yonkers, Oberman was surrounded by design from day one. Her father Marvin was a graphic designer. Her mother Arline Simon was a painter and an illustrator. Together, they made children’s books and would enlist their daughter to help out (for which she always got an honorarium). “They would say, if I’m an illustrator, I have to get paid for my work,” she says. “That whet my appetite for design, and it never left me. In a way, I went into the family business.”

In college, at Cooper Union, she studied design and filmmaking. After graduating, her dream was to work at Kalman’s multidisciplinary design studio M&Company. Some years and a few jobs later, she did. “It was almost like graduate school for me,” she says.