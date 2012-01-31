advertisement
Wanted: A Basket That Bounces Like Kinetic Art

By Belinda Lanks1 minute Read

Let us reintroduce you to the Bidum basket. It’s not just a storage item, as my colleague Suzanne LaBarre wrote last year: “It swings, shimmies, and shakes like some sort of cross between a Slinky and a giant Koosh Ball.” Laetitia Florin produced the container for her graduate thesis at the École Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne, in Switzerland; now, the 23-year-old’s design is being produced by Ligne Roset. We couldn’t be prouder.

Bidum is made from strips of spring steel covered in cotton–a process that requires a degree of handcraft. Per Florin: “Bidum is a dynamic object, a fascinating container. It can be used for anything, you define what it contains!” Of course, it’s more inclined to bounce when empty.

