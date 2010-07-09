LeBron, The Media, and Your Message

Companies must take control of their own brand message and use their own media to do so when possible. LeBron James’ control of ESPN’s own show, to announce his jump from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat NBA Franchise, was as strong of an in-your-face illustration of the point as you can make.

James told ESPN who would interview him, when they could pop

the question on his choice of teams, which sponsors would fill the hour long

show, and perhaps more importantly, where the money paid for the sponsorships

would go. Like it or not, and many

journalists don’t, this is just the beginning of high

profile sources taking control of a news event. The bigger the story, the more

control the newsmaker will have–and that means content control, revenue control

and residual spinoffs. Whether you

like the way it went down or not, take a look at the opportunity it presents

and think about how you could leverage this kind of coup using your personal

brand like LeBron did on a local, regional, national, or industry level.

In a world where athletes and celebrities now have their

own direct relationship with fans through social media channels, they can not

only deliver the news, they can bring the eyeballs to watch the announcement.

When the fans have fun and the media and the celebrity make money, who is to

complain except the purist–and that cat is out of the bag.

Even though you may not have superstar status in your own

market, don’t miss the point that this same formula can also be used in other

ways. Local announcements of sports events or celebrity appearances can be used

to create your own media appearances where you act as host, agent, deal maker,

or sponsor depending on the role that best helps to elevate

your personal brand. Use of news to expand

your brand is not a new idea, but it’s taking on a new form that offers lots of

opportunities.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS: JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton), lawyers by trade but

entrepreneurs by choice, are best-selling authors that consult for small and

medium sized businesses internationally on how to build their business through

Personality Driven Marketing, Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media and

Mining Hidden Business Assets. They offer free articles, blogs white papers and

case studies to guests who visit their Web site at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com.

Jack and Nick have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates around the

country, as well as in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today,

Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many more media outlets. If you’re ready to take

your business to the next level, get more FREE info now at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com