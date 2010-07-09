iFive: Wrath of Wizards, Spy Swap, Facebook Returns Gifts, YouTube Rexlaxes, 5 Billion Energy Tax Break

Good morning. While you were snoozing like a bear and

dreaming of double rainbows, legions of Warcraft players were arming for a

revolt against Blizzard Entertainment, Obama announced more manufacturing tax credits,

YouTube was getting all La-Z-Boy, Facebook blew out the last cupcake candle in its Gift

Shop, and hot Russian spies got swapped for American counterparts, Cold War-style.

1. It’s about time

to harness the sun to keep those Vegas casinos climate controlled. Stumping for Nevada Senator, Harry Reid

last night at a fundraiser, President Obama announced a new “Solar Demonstration Zone” in

Nevada where new solar tech can be tested and developed.

Just hours before, US Departments of Energy and Interior joined Reid in discussing $5 billion in energy manufacturing tax credits.

2. Sorry, those kittens, cupcakes, thongs, balloons, flowers

and other digital debris known as “gifts” on FaceBook’s Gift Shop are going

bye-bye. No matter that people

routinely pay one dollar for these bits of virtual flair (though they can probably buy the

real article at 80’s mall staple, Spencer’s Gifts). FaceBook apparently want to use their considerable resources fattening up cash cows like social gaming–and maybe reduce the page furniture in the process.

3. Those Russian spies will be fodder for juicy press no more. Ten who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges (an 11th skipped bail in Cyprus)

have been flown to Austria and will be swapped for four

Americans. If that seems like a raw deal for the US, have a look at the bios of players from both sides of the Not-So-Iron Curtain; Russia didn’t exactly their varsity squad.