Double Rainbow Guy on Viral Videos, the Influence Project, and WHAT IT MEANS

“WHAT DOES IT MEAN?” cried YouTube-sensation Double Rainbow guy, whose trippy experience witnessing a pair of colorful streaks in the sky caught fire on the Web recently, and amassed more than 1.5 million views. Indeed, what does it mean? For Double Rainbow guy, aka Paul Vasquez (the “Yosemitebear Mountain Giant”), it was the bedazzling wonderment of dual rainbows that provoked the question.

Here at Fast Company, we’re more interested in figuring out what it means for the clip to have gone viral as part of our chronicle of the social graph, The Influence Project. Is Vasquez just another popular, soon-to-be-forgotten YouTube star? Will he ride the wave of “success” across the Web, like a unicorn atop a rainbow? Does Vasquez now have influence? Is “influence” even the right term to use?

“When I first shot it, I was like, Whoa,” says the professional cagefighter-turned-nature-lover. “I always knew it had the potential–that it was special–and I was thinking it was going to catch on. I shot a video before called Giant Intense Rainbow that had the capability of going viral, but when I shot this one, I was like, this is even better.”

While Vasquez claims he foresaw the video becoming an Internet phenomenon, it’s hard to imagine such prescience coming from a guy who spent three-and-a-half minutes shrieking into a shaky camera about rainbows. Yosemitebear explains that after uploading the clip to his YouTube page, which was already filled with some 200 videos, he linked to it on Facebook and showed it to as many friends as possible. In other words, he tried to spread it across his social networks.

Soon, Double Rainbow was streaking toward viral super-stardom, with spin-offs–from Muppet mash-ups to auto-tuned versions–and a call from CBS. But for Vasquez, who bears a striking resemblance to Lost‘s Hugo “Hurley” Reyes and makes a living in Yosemite raising Queensland Heelers and wild turkeys, the popularity is nothing he wanted; rather, he’s just glad to have shared the “spiritual” experience with so many people.