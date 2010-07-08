Creative Destruction, Eco-Frivolity, and 67 Other Innovations I Saw This Week

The Trendwatching Brief should be considered mandatory reading, providing a refreshing perspective on international creativity and challenging you to rethink consumption, values, and human behavior. So it was with great interest I opened the latest Brief titled “Innovation Insanity.” It presented 67 innovations from around the world that were “on trend”–perfect for living better, saving the planet, or just plain looking cool.

My interests lie at the intersection of green, brands, and

innovation. With these filters in place, I scanned the new ideas. They

generally fell into four buckets: 1. Revolutions–According to the theory of creative

destruction, revolutionary innovations lead to the undoing of the status quo.

Digital usurped analog, Walmart displaced Woolworths, and so on. These

ground-breaking ideas don’t come along every day, and they’re difficult to

predict. But I thought there were a few in the list that might qualify. 2. Evolutions – The “Reality TV” of innovation. Take a

successful idea, give it a minor twist, and position it as something new.

Familiar enough to be comfortable, different enough to be talked about, these

‘purple cow’ ideas comprise the vast majority of innovation. They keep us

consuming while we wait for the next big thing. 3. Differentiators–Differentiators lie somewhere

between revolutionary and evolutionary ideas. These innovations make us sit up

and take notice, but won’t inspire us to tattoo the company’s logo on our head. 4. Fast Failers–It took Thomas Edison 3,000 failures to

invent the electric light. A number of the ideas I reviewed seemed like they’d

fall into the fast fail category, destined to be more valuable for their

learning than their success. And what innovations presented fit these categories?

Revolutions Solar panel windows–As aesthetically pleasing as they

may be, windows are typically a drain on a building’s energy. These windows

from the Netherlands, however, are the opposite. Not only can they be set to

filter out light (preventing heat from entering the building on sunny days),

but they act as solar panels, feeding power into the home or grid. When you

consider how many windows are in the average building, this take on solar power

seems to come with a brilliant insight to match its technological breakthrough. Mobile laundry / clothing donation–Leave it to the

folks at Method to create a completely brand-centric, unique, and fun way to

donate your clothes. Their glass-walled washmobile cruises the streets of NYC,

offering to take the clothes off your back, wash them and donate them to local

charities. Expect impulse fashion buying to go through the roof, as people

selflessly give up last season’s jacket to justify getting that cute little

piece in the boutique window. Evolutions Organic soups delivered by bike–Can’t quite see the

innovation here. Anyone who’s lived in Asia or Europe has seen the same concept

countless times. Now, if they actually made the soup while cycling, that would

be worth sitting down and looking at.

Cardboard boxes with seeds built in–Every

eco-consultant in the world has their business card printed on seed paper. Last

Christmas, I received a half dozen greeting cards printed on same. Now, my

refrigerator will come in a box impregnated with tree seeds. Not that new. That

said, perhaps the cardboard box concept will be a differentiator–taking a

niche product to the mainstream. ATM Giving–I can round up my bill payment for a good

cause already. I can give to charity as part of my purchase at some boutiques.

Now I can send half my ATM transaction fee to a cause of my choice. Nice idea,

convenient, and only half as annoying as paying full service fees for the

privilege of withdrawing my own money from a machine. Buy-one-get-one eyewear–When Tom’s Shoes created its “buy a pair of shoes, and we give a pair of shoes” program, it was fresh and

inspiring. So much so that pretty much everyone is doing it now. WarbyParker is

giving a pair of eyeglasses for every pair you buy, a wine vendor is giving

water for every bottle of wine you buy, and a tie-maker giving a school uniform

with every tie you buy. Nice, yes. Innovation, no. Differentiators Carbon footprinting on menu items–Tesco has introduced

shelf displays that document the carbon footprint of food items in the U.K.

Walmart is working on the same idea in the U.S. But now, Australian restaurant

Otarian is introducing the idea to its restaurant menu. If nothing else, this

should boost liquor sales as diners experience the stress of trying to find

entrees that are local, organic, solar-powered and ethical. Solar purchasing collective–I met the folks from One

Block Off The Grid at last year’s Sustainable Brands Conference, and thought

their idea (essentially, ganging solar buyers together by geography in order to

negotiate favorable deals from suppliers, installers and financiers) was a

great one. Plus it addressed several real consumer needs. Glad to hear they’re

doing well. Look for this model to set the tone for how clean energy is sold to

consumers in the future.

Eco-coach in your car–Fiat came up with the idea of

eco-tips for drivers with their ecoDrive software. The follow up includes

coaching in real time, in your car. From giving you the most efficient routes

to telling you to lay off the leadfoot, this innovation taps into the insight

that modifying consumer behavior can create incredible efficiencies. Expect

this idea to be copied by all when it’s introduced. Fast Failers The crowdfunded lamp–Dutch designer Daniel Schipper

will show you online pictures of his ‘100 x 100’ lamp. But he won’t produce one

for you to buy until he’s received a hundred orders. Not only does this planned

scarcity provide a good status story, but it allows Schipper to tweak his

design until he gets one that really triggers sales. What innovation to which developing nation?–Kopernik is

a go-between connecting inventors, donors, and non-profits in developing

countries. Inventors pay to display their technology on Kopernik’s site.

Non-profits write proposals outlining how they would use those innovations. And

donors pledge money to the proposal / invention they believe has the most

merit. Although Kopernik’s business model isn’t a fast failer per se, it has

the power to weed out all but the strongest innovation ideas for those in need. Thermoelectic recharge rubber boots–I’ve seen solar

recharging backpacks. I’ve seen power generating dancefloors. Now there’s

rubber boots that recharge your iPod using the heat of your feet. Expect this

idea to either join the ranks of the ‘nice novelties’ and quietly die, or

explode as the next ‘must have’. My bet is on the former.

Only time will tell if my

insights into these green innovations hold water. If I get it wrong, I’ll buy you a solar powered, locally

brewed, ethical beer at Otarian.