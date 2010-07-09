Priceline Co-Founder Scott Case’s Unexpected High School Commencement Address

What was Priceline.com co-founder Scott Case doing speaking at Greenwich (CT) High School’s commencement? It so happens, Case is a Greenwich High School alum and obvious success story. On June 29,, 2010, he returned to where it all began to impart words of wisdom to my daughter, Lily, and 690 of her fellow seniors.

The ceremony took a typical route on with speakers exhorting

students to “do good,” and “find work they love”–boilerplate stuff. So, none of us were quite prepared for

what came next. The class president who introduced Case gave us the first hint,

mentioning during his intro that

though they knew he was there somewhere, they didn’t know exactly where Case

was sitting or what his plan was for a speech. Clearly, he wanted it that way.

So, the introduction was made and from the audience, a

figure with a red cap and gown–indistinguishable from the senior boys–stood

up from among the 691. Microphone in hand, Case spoke as he made his way to the

front of the audience area and ascended to the stage.

(Here’s a photo of Case doing his thing.)

You could hear a pin drop.

Suddenly, what had been a humdrum, garden-variety high

school commencement got game. Literally. A tradition of tossing around beach balls that administrators

have for years unsuccessfully tried to discourage was instead encouraged by Case.

Already an accomplished entrepreneur and now the CEO and

Chairman of non-profit, Malaria No More, he did not talk about himself. Uh-uh.

He knew his audience. No, not the parents. The graduates. He told them that

though they might be concerned about their future, in fact, they’d already won

the lottery: