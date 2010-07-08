Not Half Baked at All…

Every now and then you read a book and wish you had about a hundred of them to give away to people who should be exposed to the insight contained within. Baked In is exactly that kind of book. In fact this book is such a recipe for future success that you should definitely try one, either with or with out a sprinkle of skepticism. An abject lesson in rethinking your approach to branding and product design that will leave you well satisfied with insight.

Here are the ingredients to this immersive experience;

Step One; A healthy dose of walking the talk.

A couple of advertising guys explain, in crisp sentences and snappy stories, what it means to do without advertising. That’s right, they courageously take their own advice and embrace self-annihilation, in an effort to stay fresh and do for themselves what they do for clients. The book suggests the destruction of typical approaches to the creation and marketing of products. Interested? It gets better with step two.

Step Two; Fan boys in the Kitchen;

Baked In presents, as role models, 28 rules and behaviors of companies doing it the right way according to the authors. The right way means no less than industrial design in goods and design thinking in services being the ultimate tools for marketplace success ahead of every other. Although we have all sampled many of these stories before, in Baked In, Bogusky and Winsor manage to find ways of storytelling that keeps them fresh and infuse the book with page turning anticipation for anyone remotely attached to the field. In addition, if you are passionate about design, there is a “dang it” aspect to the page turning because this is the book we had all hoped to see some day, and advertising guys did it. Okay, maybe the most creative and edgy ad guys in the world, but still, should have been a designer don’t cha think?