Changing the Rules of the Game: A Solution to the BP Problem

Wall Street caused the BP disaster. Short-termism is the problem. The Benefit Corporation is a solution.

The Old Rules

For public companies, decisions are driven by the quarterly earnings call. Meet the numbers, keep your job. Beat the numbers, collect your bonus. The rules of this game are stunningly simple. And they are backed by the force of law.

U.S. corporate law states that the legal obligation of the directors and officers of a company is to serve the interests of shareholders. Period. Full stop. This is true even when serving the interests of shareholders comes at the expense of its workers, community, or the environment. This is why we have a race to the bottom for the lowest wages or most lax environmental standards. This is why safety corners are cut willfully, egregiously, and repetitively; this is how mountains of BBB loans become AAA at a scale too big to fail bringing the economy to its knees. If a Board Chair or CEO makes a decision that doesn’t maximize the short term financial interests of shareholders, he risks being sued. Before that ever happens, he’s more likely to just lose his job.

The pressure to deliver short term profits is intense and reaches through every level of the company, cascading down from the Board room to the executive suites to the line managers. Everyone is measured by one yardstick and thus everyone sees every decision through one lens–will this make more money faster.

The New Rules