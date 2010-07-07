Space Shuttle Winds Down, Project Orion Winds Up

Just two scheduled Space Shuttle flights remain before the

most complex machine ever made is grounded, and support companies are now

restructuring their staffing levels. Good thing, then, that Orion is on track.

The United Space Alliance, a Texas-based company owned

jointly by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has been involved in Space Shuttle

operations since its inception in 1995, and USA’s big contract with NASA comes to a

close on September 30, 2010 with the end of Space Shuttle operations. As such the company’s announced it’s laying off about 17% of its 8,100 employee list. The company’s CEO Virginia Barnes is confident about its future, however–and

given the extremely wide range of expertise it has, this optimism is probably

well-placed.

USA may find itself a new contract with the crew vehicle

program, Orion program. The capsule’s development is being continued in the

hope that it may provide a launch system to get astronauts up to the International

Space Station, as well as act as an emergency escape vehicle. Today the

capsule’s NASA/Lockheed Martin development team announced that it had

successfully passed the Phase1 Safety Review, which is a critical step on the

path to getting a full human spaceflight rating for the system. It’s a big

step, and suggests the system may be ready for its first orbital tests as soon

as 2013.

But with the Shuttle’s grounding scheduled for early 2011,

that’s still more than a two year gap in human flight capability. Will

President Obama’s plans for a more commercial space industry help it minimize

this embarrassing hiatus?

