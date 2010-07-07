Google and Ridley Scott Go to Sundance With “Life in a Day”

Google is attempting to tell the story of a single day on earth by collecting videos from around the globe. The “Life in a Day” project, a collaboration with filmmaker Ridley Scott, will “aggregate and mold” the videos into a “cohesive story.”

In order to participate, grab a video camera and capture some footage on July 24th (Queue viral ad campaign slogan: Google is with you 24/7). After uploading it to YouTube, Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland) and executive producer Scott (Gladiator, Black Hawk Down) will try their best to sift through all this footage to find the most compelling bits. “Life in a Day” will then premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, and if you’re one of the lucky few to be featured in the movie, you’ll be credited as co-director–not a bad deal.

Google is already hailing the project as “a historic cinematic experiment.”

It’s hard to imagine how this barrage of video will hang together, even under the direction of Macdonald and Scott. Trying to edit down a single hour’s worth of uploaded content into a coherent message sounds like a feat. Won’t the film just end up being a hodgepodge of viral clips, like Weezer’s Pork ‘N Beans video? Who would want to watch that for two hours? The judges at Sundance, apparently.

[Youtube XMxuocCN1O0]