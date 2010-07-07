Twitter Now the World’s Fastest Growing Search Engine

What is your search engine of choice? Google? Yahoo? Bing? Try Twitter.

According to cofounder Biz Stone, who spoke yesterday at the Aspen Ideas Festival, Twitter now reaches some 800 million search queries per day. That’s over 24 billion searches per month, more than Bing (4.1 billion) and Yahoo (9.4 billion) combined.

While Stone’s company is still a long way off from Google, which supports around 88 billion search queries per month, Twitter is quickly catching up. Since last April, Twitter searches are up 33%. To put that in perspective, a study by Nielsen last year concluded that Bing was the fastest-growing search engine in the U.S. after it ballooned over 22%. Now it seems Twitter has taken the title.

And this is something the service has been angling for. Last month, at the the World Innovation Forum, Stone argued that Twitter is “not a social network,” though many people view it as one. “That’s been a myth since the beginning,” he explained. “We’re much more like an information network or a source of news.”

With 24 billion search queries a month, perhaps Twitter and Stone are onto something.