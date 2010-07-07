Life in Balance Leadership? CEO Sets Example So Listen up!

If you read this, you might want to send your CV to Mike Torto at rPath.

Mike Torto has been CEO of rPath, a start up enterprise software company since May 2009. He loves his life and is conscious of the life/work balance he has created for himself.

Mike commutes from Boston, Mass to Raleigh, North Carolina where he works! When I read those words in a recent article, my first thought was “What?!! With so many people trying to reduce travel to improve balance in their lives, how is this guy claiming to have a great life balance and enjoy quality time with himself.”

I knew I had to call him to get the story of how he commutes from state to state, enjoys time with his three daughters, speaks at universities and run a start-up technology company.

Having spoken to over a hundred senior leaders about how they manage their lives and business, I’ve found that the ability to manage time and technology is one of the keys of healthy leadership. However like many other people in his position his life was not always in order and he had to learn the hard way. Mike went through a time feeling stressed out and overwhelmed, not spending enough time with people he loved, or pursuing his own interests. “I was gone for weeks at a time. My re-entry was always horrible for everyone.”

Torto said he made a conscious decision to change his life and take control of his happiness and time and be more present for his family.

“It’s easier now. I love my work and my life.