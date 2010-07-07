Prince Claims Internet Is Dead, Lady Gaga Disproves It

Yesterday Lady Gaga hit 11 million followers on her Facebook page (congratulations, number 11,000,001, you get a two-minute shopping cart dash round her wardrobe). Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, as she is known to her mom and dad, is not the first artist who uses social media and the Internet to push her product to consumers, but she’s the consummate performer of the medium. So it’s worth comparing her to Prince, who yesterday proclaimed the Internet to be “dead.”

Rumors of the Internet’s demise are very much exaggerated, as all of you know. We are all users and abusers of it, amusing, educating and enriching ourselves often. So is Prince’s pronouncement wild posturing guaranteed to get everyone talking? Probably–he’s an artist who knows the power of shock (a concept Gaga is no stranger to, either).

This is not a post to say that Gaga is right, Prince is wrong. Granted, he’s got serious issues with copyright and seems to view the Internet as a milking machine that will steal your ideas, your money, and probably your girlfriend into the bargain.

So, let’s delve into the on- and offline presence of both artistes.

Units Sold

Prince has sold around 100 million records worldwide, according to his Wikipedia entry. Gaga, on the other hand, has managed 15 million in album sales, and 40 million single downloads. It’s taken her a couple of years to do that–Prince, on the other hand, started in 1976.