101 Things to Do With Outlawed Speedo LZR Wet Suits: Architecture

Designboom has got a nifty little post on a project by some platform 2 students from the Chelsea College of Art & Design. The s_pavilion is an external structure made from LZR Racers, those Speedo wet suits that gave Michael Phelps his edge at the Beijing Olympics, and Flavia Zocarri the bum’s rush a month earlier.

There’s something very HR Giger meets Battlestar Galactica here. The team that turned it from its sartorial roots into something more architectural come from different departments all over the college. Textile designers, materials engineers, programming engineers, all using skills such as sewing and digital modeling.

But all the time I was writing this post, there was something nagging at me. The s_pavilion reminds me so much of something that’s been in the news recently, something that FC has covered in depth, and I couldn’t quite put my finger on it.