Royal Encounter: A Lesson in How to Make People Feel Special

It is not often that we look to royalty for insight into how

to demonstrate leadership in the modern age. So in our age of egalitarianism Queen

Elizabeth II of Great Britain stands as an exception. To overlook her ability

to connect with people would be a shame. Wherever she visits she gives leaders a

tutorial in how to make everyone she meets feel special.

in reporting on the Queen’s visit to the United Nations, Richard

Quest, CNN’s U.K. reporter, commended the Queen for her extraordinary ability

to make anyone who comes into contact with her feel quite at home. Quest

experienced this first-hand when he welcomed the Queen to the dedication of CNN’s

London studios in 2001. The Queen is not only able to make small conversation,

says Quest, but she backs it up with a smile and eye twinkle that makes the

person she is with feel special.

This ability to make people feel important is not solely a

royal prerogative; many great leaders from Winston Churchill (who was Prime

Minister when the Queen ascended the throne in 1952) to Franklin Roosevelt and

Ronald Reagan had the gift of connectivity. I have seen corporate leaders

connect in similar ways. And in conversing with folks afterward I know how

special it was for them to be treated in such a personable manner.

The advantages of such up close and personal relations are

two-fold. One, it makes the listener feel that he or she is worthy of

attention. Two, it opens the door for conversation where a genuine exchange of

ideas can occur. Granted this will not occur with royal schmoozes, but it can

happen when CEOs or department heads make time to chat. So here are some

suggestions for making it happen.

Smile first. The

one with the bigger title must make the first move and the first move is to

smile. Look like you are happy to be where you are, even when this visit is

your tenth of the week. The act of smiling is way of putting others at ease.

Know what the issues

are. People on the way up are often flummoxed by conversation with senior

executives. In reality it is a two way street; more than a few executives have

no idea what to say to front line employees. So it is important find out what

the employees are concerned about and have a conversation about it.