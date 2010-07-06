Offshore Oil Strike is a genuine BP-endorsed board game from the 1970s, in which players manage an offshore drilling operation. Hazard cards hinder gamers with clean-up costs and rig explosions. It’d be a great joke, if it wasn’t real.

The game, created by Scottish gaming company Printabox, has long since been discontinued and wasn’t exactly a sensation in its day, but slightly battered versions have recently been pulled from lofts and garages—and have appeared selling on eBay for your ironic modern ownership. [Metro]

Source: BP Foresaw its Doom in 1970s "Offshore Oil Strike" Board Game