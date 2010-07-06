advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

BP Foresaw its Doom in 1970s “Offshore Oil Strike” Board Game

By Gizmodo Staff1 minute Read
BP Foresaw its Doom in 1970s "Offshore Oil Strike" Board Game

Offshore Oil Strike is a genuine BP-endorsed board game from the 1970s, in which players manage an offshore drilling operation. Hazard cards hinder gamers with clean-up costs and rig explosions. It’d be a great joke, if it wasn’t real.

The game, created by Scottish gaming company Printabox, has long since been discontinued and wasn’t exactly a sensation in its day, but slightly battered versions have recently been pulled from lofts and garages—and have appeared selling on eBay for your ironic modern ownership. [Metro]

In partnership with
Gizmodo logoGizmodo is the world’s most fun
technology website, focused on gadgets and how they make our lives
better, worse and more absurd. Source: BP Foresaw its Doom in 1970s “Offshore Oil Strike” Board Game

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life