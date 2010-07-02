From the Young World to Your World

Welcome to the spot where technology, demographics, globalization and entrepreneurship converge. It’s a pretty busy intersection. Over the past decade, data and mobile networks have been spreading fastest in the parts of the world with the youngest populations: South Asia, Latin America and Africa. The combination has empowered a new global generation that is reinventing entrepreneurship with mind-blowing innovations, sophisticated new market strategies, and network-ready organizational models.

How will the next billion Netizens change the Web and the

world? What can we learn from them? And how does their rise change the game in

emerging markets? That’s my beat, and I’ll be exploring it on this blog for

Fast Company.

I’m the author of a new book called Young World Rising: How

Youth, Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the World from the Bottom

Up, just published by John Wiley & Sons, which explores this

exciting new trend in the global economy with analysis, case studies and

executive guidance. It follows up on my earlier book, Generation Blend: Managing Across

the Technology Age Gap, which looked at the impact of next-generation

workforce in the developed world. In real life, I’m a futurist and consultant

in Seattle, with clients principally in the high-tech and software industry. I’ve

been working on these issues since the early 2000’s as an independent scholar

and researcher.

While researching Young

World Rising, I had the chance to meet young entrepreneurs on five

continents, all working on organizations based on networks and knowledge

economy business models. Despite the vast differences in cultural background

and local circumstances, these entrepreneurs shared certain approaches and

norms that result, I believe, from their common membership in the global “Net

Generation.”

One of the most pronounced characteristics of these Young

world entrepreneurs is the propensity to blend social and commercial missions

within the same organization – not as some self-conscious attempt at corporate

social responsibility or explicitly social entrepreneurship, but as an organic

part of their operating model. The entrepreneurs I studied recognize that the

financial prosperity of their ventures cannot be separated from the larger

social, political and economic environments in which they operate.

Consequently, they spend a lot of discretionary effort and investment in

activities like workforce development, infrastructure capacity-building, and

advocacy for entrepreneurship and entrepreneur-friendly policies to build up

their local ecosystems to the point where it can sustain their future growth.

This was true from the largest businesses, like India’s Infosys Technologies, which

makes an extraordinary investment in broad-based recruitment and training, to

the very smallest, such as Syntactics,

a Philippines-based IT services company that runs an award-winning mentorship

program to refine the graduates of local tech training programs into

world-class talent.

Some of these companies exhibit a real genius for finding

market-based solutions to big social problems in their environments – solutions

which align government, private, and non-government organizations in new and

productive ways. mPedigree, based

in the West African nation of Ghana, has found a way to combat counterfeit

medications by capitalizing on the rapid spread of cell phones with very basic

text-messaging capabilities. Government agencies, pharmaceutical companies and

telecoms all have something to gain from mPedigree’s success, which allowed it

to clear away barriers and make headway against a problem that larger

institutions were unable to solve.