Innovation: Law of the Littles

I have noticed recently

that many of our client brands are consistently focused on the big problems —

such as:

How do I reverse a

10-year declining trend for this product category?

How can I get

consumers to overcome my 40% price premium and stay loyal to my brand?

What kind of

channel strategy will enable us to activate our programs in an integrated

fashion across all customer levels?

While I agree that these are very big opportunities that require long-term strategic solutions, too many of our clients are acting like Chicken Little. Too many resort to quick fixes and ready-made tactics. What they fail to recognize is that the sky is not falling.

I’m not saying that

these issues should not be addressed; they should be, and with great fervor.

When that long-term strategy is developed, as it must, brand experts need to

collect a variety of consumer, trade, and marketplace analyses that flesh out a

systematic plan for getting the brand back on course. Brand insights are a

prerequisite for creating a blueprint for action that will be effective in

tackling even gargantuan challenges.

Experience tells us that

challenges of this scale call on an organization to, as Apple so aptly put it,

“Think Different.” Original thought goes hand in hand with the

spending that brings it all to life. After all, you can’t stop ramping up the

volume while you are changing the category perception. You can’t pare back on

your outreach when you are rolling out a loyalty program for your most valuable

consumers.

Problems that become big

ones for brands in fact are often the result of a marketplace or brand

situation that has been ignored for too long. Reactionary responses are akin to

using a watering can to put out a forest fire.

The point is, big issues

must be addressed in a big way — just don’t let them become a distraction to

getting the job done in the short term job. This is where we employ the

“law of the littles.” The law states that everything matters —

everything — and even the smallest

detail is an opportunity to improve

production, service levels, and impact results.