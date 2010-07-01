Video Suggests BP Literally Covering Up Oil Damage on Louisiana Beaches

There’s no question that BP has lied extensively over the past few months about the growing Gulf oil disaster. The company has bullied journalists, fudged numbers, and even deployed fake journalists to the Gulf to write about how everything is fine. Now BP may be literally trying to cover up oiled beaches by dumping sand on top of them.

The video below, filmed by Judson Parker of Save Our Shores Florida, purportedly shows oil sandwiched between two layers of different types of sand. According to Parker, local deputies confirmed that BP dumped sand onto the Grand Isle, Louisiana beach and attempted to smooth it over. But Wayne Keller, the Executive Director of the Grand Isle Port Commission, doesn’t know anything about it. “I’m not aware of that being done anywhere on Grand Isle,” he tells FastCompany.com. I know we’re

trucking in sand to build berms to keep oil out of the estuary, but that’s it.”

A quick tip to BP: we see what you’re doing. And if this just another attempt to make the oil disaster seem trivial, it won’t work.

Read more

about the Gulf Oil Spill