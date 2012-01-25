Why Shouldn’t A Parking Garage Be A Graphic Funhouse?

When it comes to interiors, nothing is as traditionally drab and cold as a parking garage. There’s a reason why it’s the default setting for film directors looking to convey foreboding: garages are where people get grabbed, shot at, or straight-out whacked. (Even Herzog and de Meuron’s iconic lot at 1111 LIncoln Road in Miami hews to the standard doom-and-gloom aesthetic.) But there’s always an exception to the rule, and this is it: A car park in Sydney’s Darling Point decked out in a colorful geometric mural by Craig Redman and Karl Maier, known as Craig & Karl.
Playing off the angularity of the residential building, designed by Sydney-based firm Marsh Cashman Koolloos, the duo came up with a bold, eye-popping display of colorful geometric forms that are tied together by a winding, ribbonlike device leading from the driveway, through the space, and out to the garden. Though the walls were left largely blank to accommodate additional commissioned works of art, the installation feels and functions as a complete work in its own right. And the refreshingly cheery interior leaves no dark corners for lurking baddies.