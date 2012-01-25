Why Shouldn’t A Parking Garage Be A Graphic Funhouse?

When it comes to interiors, nothing is as traditionally drab and cold as a parking garage. There’s a reason why it’s the default setting for film directors looking to convey foreboding: garages are where people get grabbed, shot at, or straight-out whacked. (Even Herzog and de Meuron’s iconic lot at 1111 LIncoln Road in Miami hews to the standard doom-and-gloom aesthetic.) But there’s always an exception to the rule, and this is it: A car park in Sydney’s Darling Point decked out in a colorful geometric mural by Craig Redman and Karl Maier, known as Craig & Karl.