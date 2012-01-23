Infographic Of The Day: 2011’s Biggest Internet Events

The folks at the London-based “ideas agency” Syzygy just sent us this illustration by their creative director, Peter Jaworowski, of the “20 greatest, funniest and most insane internet events from 2011.” Here’s the thing: You have to guess what they are by decoding the visual clues.

Last year, players puzzled out 19 of 20 seminal Web happenings; this year, Syzygy hopes we’ll crack them all and will be leaking (ahem) hints on Twitter in the coming days. (Tweet a link to the picture using the hashtag #20things and you’ll be automatically entered to win a limited-edition print of the poster.) So go tackle the mystery with the tenacity of a honey badger. Good luck!