Simple Genius: Chocolates You Customize From Modular Parts

Modular systems are just plain smart, allowing you to tailor a design, change it around, and swap out individual components easily. So why not apply the principle to chocolate? Yes, chocolate. For her graduation project at ECAL , Elsa Lambinet collaborated with Swiss chocolatier Blondel to create customizable confections from interchangeable components–thereby realizing the fantasy of design-sensitive chocoholics everywhere.

Called “Sweet Play,” the project uses three types of chocolate and a range of toppings and fillings: dark chocolate has place for fruit, milk chocolate features indentations for nuts, and the white chocolate can hold liquids. All three have slots for receiving fillings such as waters, nougat, and caramel. “Participants get to mix and match ingredients for hours and hours as they gorge themselves on custom confectionery goodness,” writes Lambinet, whose presentation fittingly earned her a master’s degree in luxury.