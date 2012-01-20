A Stylish Chair For The iPad Age Of Working While Lounging

As I write this, I’m sitting on a couch with my laptop balanced precariously on my legs–a position I’ve assumed to avoid sitting at a desk in an uncomfortable office chair. In an age in which we’re rarely without our gadgets, why hasn’t seating adapted to accommodate them? Early attempts to integrate tables have yielded modified Barcaloungers, but the Swedish trio Claesson Koivisto Rune has taken a different approach with its Isola, a generously proportioned seat yet slender seat that allows for both working and lazing around.

The beauty of Isola is in the details. Rather than looking like a grafted-on feature, the oval table extends from the base of the chair, which has an organic, curved shape reminiscent of Arne Jacobsen’s Swan.

Produced by the Italian furniture maker Tacchini, Isola made its debut today in Paris at Maison d’Objet.