Wanted: Cuppow, A Plastic Lid That Turns Mason Jars Into Travel Mugs

One of the many ways design can make your life better is by adding value to stuff you’ve already got laying around the house. Case in point: the new Cuppow , a clever molded lid for turning an ordinary Ball canning jar into a travel mug.

The idea originated Joshua Resnikoff, a grad student in biomedical engineering, and his wife, Christine, who took their concept to designer Aaron Panone to work out the technical details. “The canning jar already makes an awesome platform for a travel mug: it’s easy to clean, made of heat-resistant glass, cheap, durable, and when sealed it doesn’t leak,” Panone writes on his website. The only problem is that with their large openings, canning jars are not great for spill-free sipping while on the move. So we adapted it–made a new lid that lets us drink like a boss from virtually any wide-mouth canning jar.”

Cuppow is manufactured in Minneapolis from BPA-free polypropylene, which Resnikoff says doesn’t stain or deform at boiling temperatures. “In theory, it’s reusable indefinitely,” he tells Co.Design, but it’s also recyclable. The packaging was designed by Natalya Zahn and is printed by hand by Repeat Press, in Somerville, Massachusetts. “We’re striving to keep our product 100% made in the U.S.A.,” Resnikoff says, “employing people who hold their work to high standards.” (Safety tip: Because a glass cup isn’t known for its insulating properties, when filling your jar with piping-hot liquids, you may want to consider using a beer cozy.) Get yours here for $7.99.