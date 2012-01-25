Wanted: Bike Valet, A Rack That’s Stylish Enough For Your Pride And Joy

We’ve made no secret of our fondness for bikes, even suggesting that they could be the key to solving some of our pressing problems . But if you live in a tight apartment, having a bike presents its own vexing question: How do you store your precious ride? Chain it to a pole outside, and you may never see it again; bring it inside, and you risk tripping over it or snagging your dress pants. Some clever wall-mounted options have hit the market in recent years, including the popular and unobtrusive Cycloc , but few are as stylish as the Bike Valet , a new project gaining funding momentum on Kickstarter.

Designed by Steven Tiller of Reclamation Art and Furniture, the rack consists of two pieces of laser-cut cold steel that have been heated and hand-bent into sculptural curves, the insides of which are covered in either leather or neoprene to protect the bike’s finish. It weighs in at 6 pounds, is 24 inches long and, once mounted with the provided fasteners, protrudes 12 inches from the wall, allowing for handlebar widths of up to 21 inches–enough space to accommodate most road bikes and fixies.

Tiller is offering the Valet for $87 (shipping included) on Kickstarter–it normally retails for $95–with the hope of raising $10,000 for 100 preorders and the tooling equipment that was stolen just a day prior to shooting his Kickstarter video. Pledgers have a choice of six colors: red, blue, black, cream white, pale green, or grey. Go here to place a pre-order.