DMesh Turns Any Image Into A Techy Artwork

All of these images were created in DMesh, a project by Dofl Yun that automatically generates triangle meshes using Delaunay triangulation. You may recognize the aesthetic, as a number of other artists have worked with triangle meshes, but where DMesh shines is in the automation.

DMesh started as a tool to allow people without a design background to make creative images easily. Yun says he was inspired by Eric Testroete’s Papercraft Self Portrait, Pill & Pillow’s Squeal, and Quayola’s Strata (click each of those links, you won’t be sorry).

The big benefit of DMesh is that it has an auto-generation feature, where other similar tools have required the manual insertion of points. Yun says the auto-generator analyses the image and plays with the density accordingly, allowing for images that are closer to the original source. This is convenient for people who want to play around with a few images, but where it’s really useful is in animation, allowing more continuity between frames and reducing noise in the mesh.

Yun says he is collaborating with animators and designers working on a major motion picture. The fruits of that collaboration will include a new Pro version of the application that is aimed at animation and motion design work.

[DMesh is currently available for free from the Mac App Store.]