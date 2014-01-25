Sometimes, Microsoft Designs Great Things. Here’s Why It Doesn’t Ever Matter

I can’t find Joe Belfiore. It’s November, and I’m at a Windows Phone event in New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, where the lobby walls are caked in banners of pink and blue, colorful hues that Microsoft’s mobile software has become known for. But Belfiore is nowhere to be found. He’s hidden himself behind a set of side doors, where he’s crouched down on a dark staircase, munching on a sandwich.

To hear Belfiore tell it, not even Metro is being rolled out in any uniform way.

Belfiore, 43, oversees software design for Windows Phone, and is tasked with the unenviable job of making customers think different about Microsoft. The company has lagged far behind Google and Apple in the mobile space, where tablets and smartphones running its once-mighty Windows operating system have a minuscule market share. But Microsoft’s latest offering, Windows Phone 7.5 Mango, has been a hit among critics from The New York Times to Gizmodo to TechCrunch, who’ve gushed over its slick, playful user experience. Now, the company hopes to breathe this software’s newfound design aesthetic into many of its products, from Windows 8 to Xbox 360, and to do so, Microsoft is taking a democratized approach to design that focuses on collaboration rather than top-down decrees.

“We’re at a point in our history where the product groups, by and large, operate independently–they make decisions that they think are best for their customers and users,” Belfiore says. “It’s not a case where there’s a top-down mandate: everyone go do this…There are few cases where senior management says, ‘Everyone is going to do this.’ Those [instances] are the exceptions rather than the rule.”

To hear Belfiore tell it, not even Metro, the tiled UI that’s being pushed across many Microsoft products, is being rolled out in any uniform way. Collaboration between these independent product groups, as he describes, almost happens serendipitously. “To the extent that we’ve found something that people like, it’s easy for us to jointly adopt it,” he explains. “To the extent that the Bing team does something really good on Xbox, I want it on my phone.” Belfiore cites the Windows Phone team’s use of avatars as another example of cross-pollination in design. “We didn’t invent the avatar,” he says. “The Xbox team built the [animated 3D] avatar. They popularized it. They made it a part of what their service is about, and we came along and said, ‘That’s a good idea. People like it. We like it.’ And then we collaborate.”

I asked Belfiore how such a democratized-design approach could work at a company of roughly 90,000 employees.