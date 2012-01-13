Iris Van Herpen, Fashion’s Most Exciting Young Designer, To Get Solo Museum Show

Iris van Herpen, the Alexander McQueen of tech geeks, is set unveil her first big solo show at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands.
The annoyingly young Dutch fashion designer has blown away everyone–us included–by fusing traditional couture and rapid-prototyping technologies in garments that are either clothes masquerading as sculptures or sculptures masquerading as clothes. (Gaga, needless to say, is a fan.)
And van Herpen hasn’t even been at it that long. She started her own label in 2007, just a year after graduating from school (and after interning at Alexander McQueen and elsewhere).
She’s been awfully prolific since–prolific enough to fill a museum exhibit, anyway–whipping up everything from shoes for United Nude to dresses that strutted down the runway at Paris’s ultra-exclusive Couture Show last year.
The exhibit opens in March, and it’ll give an overview of her career from 2008 to the present. More info on the museum’s website here.