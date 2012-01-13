Ziba Jumps Into Race For A Great Web TV Interface, With M-Go

It began with a concept video. Commissioned by film industry giant Technicolor and created in 2010 by Ziba , it depicted a day in the life of two people, living in a fictional future where the tools to manage our many screens of content made sense. “It was a visioneering piece,” says Ryan Coulter, creative director at Ziba.

That video became a road map, which guided a partnership between both companies to design a better way for people to keep control of the media landscape. The problem, as Ziba saw it, was that there was too many disparate routes to getting content to watch and that it was too hard to find things you wanted to watch. Where simplicity had been forced on us in the past by limited channels and limited ability to time shift, today we have countless channels of live TV to say nothing of the torrent of on-demand content that’s available. It’s confusing, says Coulter. It feels like 500 channels and nothing’s on. Ziba’s video was a vision for a solution to that problem.

A version of that vision was demonstrated to the public at CES 2011. Now, at CES 2012, MediaNavi, a unit of Technicolor, is announcing M-Go, a free cross-platform app that acts as a central hub for controlling all your media.

The core of M-Go is the idea that you should be able to use a single interface to control all your media, rather than having to switch devices and remotes as you move from movies to live TV to DVR. For that to be possible, M-Go needed to pursue a radically cross-platform design. They want to be live on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, smart TVs and laptops. Despite each of these devices having very different screen real estate and interaction models, it was key that M-Go feel the same on all of them. “We aren’t asking you to move hardware,” says Coulter, “We are letting you use it on hardware you have.”

This required coordinating a number of teams simultaneously. It also meant allowing apps to behave differently across different platforms, while pursuing a unity of look and feel.

To achieve this, the teams moved in parallel, working section by section. For each one, Ziba set out overarching goals, leaving teams to develop solutions appropriate to the platform and screen size. In order for the front ends to all feel the same, a lot of very different implementation strategies happened behind the scenes.

If you don’t understand why a unified interface is important, and are quite content with your trio of 18 button remotes, maybe M-Go isn’t for you. M-Go is aimed at a more inclusive audience and Coulter sees a big opportunity in appealing to less technical users who are still quite frightened of the new ways of consuming media. If this seems at all ridiculous, remember how many VCRs spent their entire lives flashing 12:00 because working out how to set the time wasn’t worth the pain.