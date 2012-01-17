They Might Be Giants Has A Cardboard Monster Truck. Do You?

Last we talked to Paul Sahre, he was telling us about the handsome, quietly designed box set he made of Malcolm Gladwell’s best-selling books . But just in case you thought Sahre was some kind of tweedy churchmouse, he’s just told us about the new project that he’s been working on for four months: an enormous monster truck hearse. Made out of cardboard and colored pink.

It’s for They Might Be Giants’ album “Join Us,” and Sahre turned the project’s making-of film into the band’s music video for their single “When Will You Die?”

So here’s our first question: WTF?

“This project started out as a commission to design a postage-stamp-sized cover for iTunes,” Sahre tells Co.Design. “The project mushroomed into the design and construction of a life-sized, pink, monster truck hearse made entirely of Epson printouts and cardboard.”

As a piece of head-turning iconography, a huge pink hearse popping a wheelie on ridiculously huge tires certainly gets the job done. TMBG apparently felt the same, and spun out all kinds of goodies based on Sahre’s creation, including T-shirts, an oversized poster, and even a downloadable PDF for fans to construct a tabletop-sized version of their very own.

The band is inviting fans to post their own videos of the pink monster hearse truck “in an interesting locale or scenario.” I’d say that any locale or scenario becomes a lot more interesting simply by putting Sahre’s exuberant design in it to begin with.

[Get the plans for your own cardboard monster hearse-truck here]