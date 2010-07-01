Ebert: “I Was a Fool” to Disrespect Video Games on the Internet

In a huge 1800-word apology on his Sun Times blog, critic Roger Ebert admitted it was stupid to complain about games not being art–as he wouldn’t review a film without at least sitting through the first 45 minutes.

But Ebert then bizarrely retracts his sort-of-apology to enraged gamers in the same opening paragraph, adding “I still believe this, but I should never have said so.” So it’s OK to think wrong things, just don’t say them on the internet. Thanks for the advice, Ebert *THUMBS UP EMOTICON*

